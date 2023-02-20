Mr. Scottie Len Burton, 51, of Gray, passed away Thursday evening, February 16, 2023 at his home. He was the son of Ronnie Burton and Joyce Ann Rice Elliott born on January 31, 1972 in Louisville.
Scott was a former HVAC technician and of the Christian faith. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on cars, spending time with family and his dog, Max.
On March 19, 2015, he united in marriage with Charmarie Messer.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Glen Elliott, and grandfather, John Rice.
Survivors include his loving wife, Charmarie Burton of Gray; his parents, Ronnie Burton of Russell Springs and Joyce Elliott of Barbourville; children, Scottie Len Burton Jr. and fiancé, Angela Wood, of Artemus, Kamille Skye Burton and fiancé, Matthew Hensley, and Sydney Danielle Burton and fiancé, Terry Mays, all of Barbourville, Zachary Scott Burton of Gray and Travis Grubb and wife, Jadiah, of London; three brothers, Tim, Shannon and Ronnie Burton all of Barbourville; two grandchildren and one expected to arrive soon; a very special mother-in-law, Lillie Messer of Gray; four adopted siblings, Cierra Rice, Christian Rice, Courtney Rice and Gary Rice all of Barbourville; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Tuesday, February 21 at 1 P.M. with Rev. Leonard Lester officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Brock Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Dillion Price, Donnie Price, Terry Mays, Matthew Hensley, David Carnes, Dane Hubbard, John Price and Shane Bright.
Friends may call at the funeral home Monday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Tuesday prior to the funeral hour.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
