Ms. Shannon Denise Cooper, 51, of Barbourville, passed away Wednesday afternoon, February 22, 2023 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. She was the daughter of Edward Raymond and Brenda Pauline Yother Cooper born on June 9, 1971 in Covington.
Shannon was a member of the Lighthouse Tabernacle Church. She enjoyed watching television, traveling and going to church. Shannon was also an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Heather Stacy.
Survivors include her loving parents, Edward and Brenda Cooper of Barbourville; a sister, Tammy Stephens and husband, Rev. David, of Russell Springs; a brother, Edward Cooper Jr. of Artemus; a niece, Emily Cooper; nephews, Justin Cooper and Isaac Denny; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted at the Lighthouse Tabernacle Church Sunday, February 26 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Jimmy Lee and Rev. David Stephens officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Justin Cooper, Isaac Denny, Joey Bargo, Jonathan Lambert, Mike Yother and Ryan Yother. Honorary bearers will be Wayne Broughton, Tony Yother, Darrell Yother, Matthew Anderson, Deber Yother, Randy Ballew and Jamey Ballew.
Friends may visit at the funeral home Saturday between 6 and 9 P.M. and at the church Sunday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
