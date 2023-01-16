Ms. Sharon Chesnut, 64, of Barbourville, passed away Sunday morning, January 8, 2023 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. She was the daughter of the late Garrett and Ruth Phipps Stewart born on May 5, 1958 in Barbourville.
Sharon was a substitute teacher with the Knox County Board of Education and of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Florence Hacker and a brother, Otis “Junebug” Stewart.
Survivors include her dearly loved children, Phyllis Voynar and husband, Ryan, of Richmond and Melanie Chesnut of Corbin; treasured grandchildren, Harper and Camden Voynar and Cason Mills; a dear friend, Janet Swafford; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Thursday, January 12 at 12 Noon with Rev. Scott Phipps officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Hutchins Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be family and friends.
Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday after 11 A.M. until the funeral hour.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the Compassionate Care Center at https://hospicecareplus.org/ in her memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
