Mrs. Shirley Ann Wolfe, 91, of Middlesboro, formerly of Gray, passed away Sunday morning, December 18, 2022 at the Middlesboro Health and Nursing Facility. She was the daughter of the late James Edward and Clara Delaney Southern born on November 12, 1931 in Romney, IN.
Through the years, Shirley worked as a secretary and served along side her husband, Rev. William E. “Bill” Wolfe in ministry. They united in marriage on September 16, 1950 and was blessed with 70 years of marriage. She was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Pineville. Shirley also enjoyed directing children’s programs at church, singing in the choir, WMU and many other church activities. She liked to sew, cook and especially to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill, and three sisters and four brothers.
Survivors include her loving daughters, Diane Maguire and husband, Joe, of Fourmile and Julie Grubb of Middlesboro; cherished grandchildren, Dustin Wolfe, Adam Wolfe, Joey Maguire and wife, Audrey, and Joshua Maguire and wife, Becky; eight great grandchildren, Caylea Ellis, Madison, Marcum, Dylan Maguire and wife, Hannah, Riley, Kaden and Grayson Maguire and Atlee and Jaxon Maguire; a great-great grandchild, Makoa David; among many other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Thursday, December 22 at 12 Noon with Rev. Jeff Tingle and Rev. Jesse Buell officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Dustin Wolfe, Adam Wolfe, Joey Maguire, Josh Maguire, Dylan Maguire and Mark Woods.
Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday between 6 and 8 P.M. and Thursday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.