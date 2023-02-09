Mrs. Shirley Wilson, 72, of Barbourville, the wife of Jeff Wilson, passed away Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023 at the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by the Knox Funeral Home.
