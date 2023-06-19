Mr. Stanley Melton Mays Sr., 73, of Barbourville, passed away Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2023 at his home. He was the son of Geraldine Mackey Mays and the late Eugene Mays born on October 20, 1949 in Barbourville.
Stanley was a former carpenter and a member of the Free Mission Holiness Church. He enjoyed fishing, singing, playing the guitar, working on cars, woodworking and building things. He dearly loved spending time with his grandchildren.
On July 25, 1970, he united in marriage with Sheila Broughton and to this union two children were born.
Survivors include his loving mother, Geraldine Mays of Barbourville; dearly loved children, Stanley Mays Jr. of Humble, TX and Stacey Lewis and husband, Robert, of San Antonio, TX; two sisters, Jackie Mays of San Miguel, CA and Janet Mays of Phoenix, IL; brothers, Calvin Mays Sr. and wife, Lavonne, of Fresno, CA, Garland Mays Sr. and wife, Rita, of Park Forest, IL and Pharlis Mays Sr. of Barbourville; treasured grandchildren, Marcus Mays, Makayla Lewis, Stanton Mays and Hudson Morrow-Mays; great granddaughter, Mylah Mays; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, June 10 at 1 P.M. with Rev. Pam Reed officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Rosenwald Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Stanley Mays Jr., Stanton Mays, Marcus Mays, Travis Clark, Exavier Gregory and Jai’vale Fredericks. Honorary bearers will be Calvin Mays Sr., Garland Mays Sr. and Pharlis Mays Sr.
Friends may visit at the funeral home Saturday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
