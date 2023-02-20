Steve “Spanky” Partin age 50 of Barbourville, departed this life on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Barbourville Health and Rehab. He was born in Bell Co. on May 29, 1972 He was the son of Ralph and Lillie Mae Partin. Steve loved fishing, hunting and four wheeling. He believed in the Holiness faith.
He is preceded in death by is parents Ralph and Lillie Mae Partin, one brother Billy Wayne Partin.
Left behind to mourn his passing, his daughter Stephanie Marie Thompson of London, Ky., one sister Elizabeth Williamson and husband Jamie of LaFollette, TN., one brother James Partin and Anita of LaFollette, TN., cousin like a sister Billie Broughton of Bimble, Ky., one grandson Kambdon, one granddaughter Khilyn. He also leaves behind many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Steve Partin will be conducted in the Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Eric Jordon and Rev. Jason Smith officiating. He will be laid to rest in the New Vine Cemetery in Frakes, Kentucky. Pallbearers will be Jamie Williamson, Joshua Riggs, Anthony Riggs, David Broughton, Jerry Johnson, Willie Stewart, Terry Smith. Hampton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
To the Partin family, the staff of the Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
