Mr. Stuart Douglas Hammons, 76, of Twentynine Palms, CA departed this life Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Palm Springs Care and Rehabilitation Center. He was the son of the late Glenn D. and Janie T. Hammons born on August 31, 1946 in Knox County.
Stuart attended Knox Central High School where he was a member of the football team and the marching band. He was a starter on the gridiron and first chair trumpet in the band. After graduating in 1963, he enrolled in the University of Kentucky at the age of 16.
Stuart attended the United States Naval Academy from 1964 until he graduated in 1968. After graduation, he branched into the United States Marine Corps, continued a career in the military and served during the Vietnam conflict.
On July 13, 1968, he married Kathy Francom and was blessed with two sons. On November 17, 1980, he united in marriage with Gisela Anderson who preceded him in death. On August 10, 2012, he united in marriage with Valerie Heller.
In addition to his parents and wife, Gisela Hammons, he was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Hammons; a step-son, Michael Anderson and a step-daughter, Lana Heller-Wood.
Survivors include his wife, Valerie Hammons of Twentynine Palms, CA; two sons, Michael Stuart Hammons and Mark Clifton Hammons of Kent, WA; a brother, Byron Hammons of Barbourville; a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Hammons of Lexington; step-daughters, Christine Anderson of Post Falls, ID, Sara Lawson and Mara Heller both of Texas; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends.
There are no services to announce at this time.
This is a courtesy announcement from the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.