Mrs. Sue Eldridge, age 76 of Artemus, the widow of Alfred Eldridge, departed this life on Monday evening in the Barbourville ARH Hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in the Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.
Friends will be received at the funeral home, Friday evening from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 1:00.
To the Eldridge family, the staff of the Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
A complete obituary will be posted later.
