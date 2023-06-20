Mr. Ted Taylor Richards Jr., 67, of Corbin passed away Tuesday evening, June 13, 2023 at his home. He was the son of the late Ted Taylor Richards Sr. and Mildred Cox Richards born May 5, 1956 in Weatherford, TX.
Ted was a hard worker and always provided for his family. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing a game of darts. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
On June 23, 2005, he united in marriage with Mary Ann Mills.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Nan Hardy, Beth Schult and Sally Richards.
Survivors include his loving wife of almost 18 years, Mary Ann Richards, of Corbin; brother, Terry Richards of Weatherford, TX; sons, George Richards and Ted Taylor Richards III, both of Paris, OK; special mother-in-law, Lucy Mills, of Cannon; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Following cremation, no services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
