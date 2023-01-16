Mrs. Thelma J. Brown, 76, of Flat Lick, passed away Saturday afternoon, December 17, 2022 at the Middlesboro ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Noah and Carrie Brown Hobbs born on July 14, 1946 in Knox County.
Thelma was a devoted homemaker, a former cook at Dewitt Elementary School and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed working in her garden, tending her flowers and watching The Hour of Harvest. She especially loved spending time with her sister, Cordia Hobbs.
On September 5, 1974, she united in marriage with Larry Wayne Brown, who preceded her in death.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a son, Marvin Brown; a sister, Juanita Hobbs; brothers, Dempsy, Bently and Bert Hobbs; a great grandson, Lucas Wayne Brown; a niece, Sussie Hobbs; two nephews, Bert Hobbs Jr. and Tom Hobbs; a great niece, Julie Hobbs and a great nephew, George Hobbs.
Survivors include her loving children, Arlen Sproles and husband, James, and Kenneth Brown all of Barbourville; a sister, Cordia Hobbs of Barbourville; treasured grandchildren, Kenneth Wayne Brown and Mary Joe Smith, Chloe, Jasmine and Mackenzie Brown, Bridgette Sproles and Brittany Sizemore and husband, Keith; great grandchildren, Jacob Wyatt Brown, Brenda Tidwell, Katy Tidwell, Remington Brown, Madison Messer, James and Isaiah Gray and Evelyn Sizemore; nephews, Jerry Hobbs and wife, Margaret, Archie Hobbs and Don Hobbs and wife, Mary Ann; great nephews, Wendell Hobbs and wife, Melanie, David Hobbs and Dinky Hobbs; great nieces, Charlotte Caton and husband, Emmett, and Rachael Tidwell; great-great nephews, Haydon Hobbs, Matthew Hibbard and David Austin Thomas; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Tuesday, December 27 at 1 P.M. with Rev. Buster Patterson and Rev. William R. “Man” Cobb officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Hobbs Family Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Keith Sizemore, Emmett Caton, Wendell Hobbs, Haydon Hobbs, Jerry Wayne Hobbs, Dinky Hobbs, Kenneth Brown and Powion Brown Jr. Honorary bearers will be the staff of the Middlesboro ARH Hospital.
Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday after 11 A.M. until the funeral hour.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
