Mr. Thomas Dewayne Warfield, 37, of Flat Lick, passed away Tuesday afternoon, February 14, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was the son of Ronald Warfield and Julie Hobbs born on April 12, 1985 in Barbourville.
Thomas enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, watching wrestling, going to dirt races and cheering on the Kentucky Wildcats.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie and Edna Hobbs and Alex and Matilda Warfield; an aunt, Maxine Gambrel and a special cousin, David Broughton.
Survivors include his loving parents, Ronald Warfield and Julie Hobbs both of Flat Lick; a brother, Larry Hobbs and wife, Francis, of Roadfork; nieces, Stephanie Hubbard and husband, Cody, and Kendall Hobbs; nephews, Larry Hobbs Jr. and Kayden Hobbs and Braylen and Jaxon; a special aunt, Reatha Hobbs; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, February 18 at 1 P.M. with Rev. Lester Grubb and Rev. Nick Honeycutt officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Thomas Bargo Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Gary Hobbs, Cody Hubbard, Darrell Hobbs, Justin Hobbs, Travis Grubb, J. D. Hobbs, Gennie Hobbs, Larry Hobbs Jr. and Nick Dozier. Honorary bearers will be Steve Hobbs and Ronnie Gambrel.
Friends may visit at the funeral home Friday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Saturday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
