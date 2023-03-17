Ms. Tina Belinda Wilson, lovingly known as “Bean”, 57, of Warren Camp, passed away Wednesday, evening March 8, 2023 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital surrounded by loved ones. Tina was born the 8th of August, 1965 to Mary Odell Marsee Wilson and the late Roy Estil Wilson in Oakland County, MI.
Tina’s greatest love and joy was her family. Her gentleness, kindness and laughter made an impact on all those who knew her. She enjoyed being outdoors and coloring. Tina will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sandy Wilson; three nephews, Rodney and Travis McIntyre and Tony Todd Wilson and a sister-in-law, Reba Wilson.
Survivors include her loving mother, Odell Wilson; two brothers, Tony Wilson and Randy Wilson and wife, Patty, who took cared for her; nieces and nephews, Brandi and husband, Rick, Karen and husband, Colby, Randy and wife, Katie, Todd and wife, Briana, Joseph and girlfriend, McKenzie, and Chris Wilson; several great nieces; a great nephew; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Thursday, March 16 at 1 P.M. with Rev. Lonnie Maiden and Archie Miller officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Tinsley Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Randy Wilson, Todd Wilson, Joseph Wilson, Chris Wilson, Rick Stamper and Peyton Hinkle.
Friends may visit at the funeral home Wednesday between 6 and 8 P.M. and Thursday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
