Ms. Tressie Smith, 78, of Callebs Creek, passed away Saturday morning, June 10, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. She was the daughter of the late L. C. and Viola Hobbs Brown born on April 6, 1945 in Knox County.
Tressie was a homemaker and of the Holiness faith. She enjoyed reading, cooking, working jigsaw puzzles and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Bonnie, Lonnie and Geraldine; brothers, Powion, Larry Wayne, James Harold, Ricky and Jessie; a granddaughter, Angel; grandparents, Calaway and Lillie Hobbs and Floyd and Rosie Brown and long-time companion, Melvin Johnson.
Survivors include her loving children, Melissa Smith and fiancé, Scott Jackson, of Lucedale, MS, Marsha Castle and husband, Anthony, of Bimble, Joseph Smith and wife, Laura, and Michael Brown and wife, Lachrishia, all of Callebs Creek; sisters, Patricia Longsworth and husband, Perry, of Girdler, Beatrice Hamilton, Judy Scott and Mary Lay and husband, Matt, all of Barbourville; brothers, David Brown and wife, Sandra, of Artemus, Jerry Brown and wife, Carolyn, of Barbourville, Michael Scott and wife, Margaret, of Girdler, Charles Scott of Barbourville and David Scott and wife, Jamie, of Turkey Creek; grandchildren, Montana Kidwell and husband, Marcus, Tamara Brown, Starr Lewis and husband, Bradley, April Taylor, Michael Brown and wife, Morgan, Christian Brown and wife, Stacey, Christopher, Savannah and Realynn Brown, Kimberly Brock and husband, Jerry, Mercedes Owens and husband, Cameron, Miracle Castle and husband, Tyler, Justin Castle and wife, Mandy, Makayla Emery and fiancé, Dustin Calhoun, Joseph Smith and fiancé, Searra, Ciara, Matthew, Logan, Kenneth and Aaron Smith; Hayden Gann and Ethan Elliott; 18 great grandchildren; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Thursday, June 15 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Eric Jordan officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Michael Brown, Christian Brown, Christopher Brown, Joseph Smith, Matthew Smith and Justin Castle.
Friends may visit at the funeral home Wednesday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Thursday prior to the funeral hour.
If you wish to help the family with funeral expenses, contributions may be made at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.