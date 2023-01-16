Mrs. Violet Marie Williams, 77, of Gray, passed away Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was the daughter of the late Dan Preston and Hazel Morse Frye born on September 4, 1945 in Detroit, MI.
Violet was a former social worker aide with Child Protective Services and a member of the Richland Christian Church. She enjoyed gardening, tending flowers, crafting and especially loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Timothy Raymond and Thomas Preston Owens; a grandson, Kenneth Wayne Jarvis; two sisters, Gaylan Ballard and Deloria Lundy and a brother, Daniel Frye.
Survivors include four loving children, Tina Rose Napier, Tammy Hollin and husband, Marty, Tony Owens and Travis Owens all of Gray; five sisters, Vivian Owens and husband, Paul, of Flint, MI, Agnes Holder and husband, Rev. Wayne, of Gray, Deborah Smiddy and husband, John, of Panama City, FL, Retha Ledford and husband, Ricky, of Gray and Pamela Gatlin and husband, Coy, of Arizona; a brother, Tim Frye and wife, Susan, of Corbin; nine grandchildren, Kimberly Jarvis, Marty Hollin II and wife, Sarah, Nicholas Hollin and wife, Michaela, Jeremiah Hollin, Ashley Mills and husband, Daniel, Justin Owens and wife, Devon, Hannah Owens, Alexus Owens and Ryan Owens; great grandchildren, Laurel, Brody, Madison, Mascyn and Hunter Ray; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Wednesday, December 28 at 11 A.M. with Bro. Wiley Smith and Rev. James Ballard officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Clouse Cemetery at Gray.
Casket bearers will be Marty Hollin II, Nicholas Hollin, Jeremiah Hollin, Justin Owens, Jamie Cooke and Paul Owens. Honorary bearers will be her former co-workers and the doctors and staff at Baptist Health Corbin.
Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Wednesday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
