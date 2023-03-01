Mrs. Vivian Peace, 90, of Warsaw, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the Gallitan Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Warsaw.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by the Knox Funeral Home
