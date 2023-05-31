Mrs. Vontella Girdner, 94, of Barbourville, passed away Saturday morning, May 27, 2023 at her home. She was the daughter of the late William Jennings and Allie Logan Gibson born on June 9, 1928 in Barbourville.
Vontella was a retired switchboard operator with the Barbourville ARH Hospital and a member of the Barbourville Church of God. She enjoyed cooking, singing, playing the guitar and spending time with her family, especially with her grandson. Vontella was a devoted mother and grandmother.
On July 23, 1948, she united in marriage with Hiram Reed Girdner and to this union two daughters were born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hiram; a precious daughter, Frances Girdner Dunn; sisters, Othella, Jewell and Edith and brothers, Joseph A., Roy, Fred and Ernest Gibson.
Survivors include a dearly loved daughter, Reeda Girdner Hammons of Barbourville; brothers, J. B. Gibson and wife, Paula, of Cleves, OH and Dennis Gibson of Bryants Store; a treasured grandson, Jonathan David Hammons of Barbourville; a beloved son-in-law, Rev. Sylvester Dunn of Barbourville; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Wednesday, May 31 at 11 A.M. with Rev. Samuel Lawson and Rev. Sylvester Dunn officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Charlie Miller, Dewayne Williamson, Doyle Gibson, Kelly Gibson, Scot Clouse and Donnie Hudson. Serving as honorary bearers will be Tim Smith, Herbie Smith, Anthony James, Jim Gibson, Ralph Senters, Rev. Duke Hammons, Rev. Paul Long and Paul Calhoun.
Friends may visit at the funeral home Tuesday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Wednesday prior to the funeral hour.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the Barbourville Church of God or to Bluegrass Hospice Care in her memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
