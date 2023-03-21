Wendy Rehna Martin age 45 of Foley, Alabama, departed this life on Sunday, March 19, 2023. She was the daughter of Wendell Bargo and Rita (Gambrel) Dunford. She was born in Knox County, Kentucky on December 27, 1977.
Wendy is preceded in death by her grandparents, Estill and Ruby Bargo and R.P. Gambrel.
Left behind to mourn her passing, her mother, Rita Dunford of Corbin, her father, Wendell Bargo of Harlan, two daughters, Whitney Martin and Sherita Martin, both of Foley, Alabama, one brother, Rodney Bargo and wife Stephanie of Harlan, her grandmother, Susan Gambrel of Flat Lick, a dear friend, Randy Odham of Foley, Alabama and a special niece and nephew, Brenton Bargo and Bocelyn Bargo. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced later.
To the family of Wendy Martin, the staff of the Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.