Mr. Whitley Mills, 84, of Turkey Creek, passed away Friday morning, March 24, 2023 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. He was the son of the late Rev. Lester and Dorothy Mills born on June 29, 1938 in Knox County.
Whitley was a retired concrete finisher from Elmo and Sons and a member of the Turkey Creek Baptist Church. Whit found joy in cooking, especially his famous gravy at the Turkey Creek Brotherhood breakfasts. He also enjoyed gardening and sharing his harvest with those he loved and was an avid University of Kentucky Wildcats fan.
On March 31, 1961, he united in marriage with Patsy Tuttle and to this union two daughters were born. Later on November 26, 1987, he united in marriage with Willa Sue Bargo and to this union a daughter was born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Willa Sue Mills, and four brothers, Albert, Leslie, Alvie and Kenneth Mills.
Survivors include his loving children, Teresa Hammons and husband, Skip, of Barbourville, Linda Bowling and husband, Mike, of London and Megan Peavley and husband, Erik, of Barbourville; sisters, Elizabeth Mills and Opal Dozier and husband, Doug, all of Barbourville; brothers, Arthur, Perry and Lois Mills all of Barbourville; treasured grandchildren, Will Hammons, Jonah and Hallie Peavley, Aryn, Maycee and Madelyne Bowling; mother-in-law, Ora Lee Puckett of Turkey Creek; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Tuesday, March 28 at 7 P.M. with Bro. David Barnard and Bro. Lonnie Collett officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Mills and Broughton Cemetery Wednesday, March 29 at 12 Noon.
Casket bearers will be Skip Hammons, Will Hammons, Erik Peavley, Mike Bowling, Doug Dozier and Wade Cobb IV. Honorary bearers will be the Turkey Creek Baptist Church Brotherhood.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. West and the staff at the Barbourville ARH Hospital and a very special brother-in-law, Doug Dozier, for their love and excellent care.
Friends may visit at the funeral home Tuesday after 4 P.M. until the funeral hour. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home Wednesday at 11 A.M. and travel in procession to the cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the Hour of Harvest at WLJC or the Turkey Creek Baptist Church in his memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
