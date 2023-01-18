Mr. William David “Waxy” Johnson, 66, of Barbourville, the husband of Theda Johnson, passed away Saturday morning, January 14, 2023 at his home. He was the son of the late Emmitt and Lola Mae Peters Johnson born on February 4, 1956 in Laurel County.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 2 P.M. He will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home Friday between 6 and 8 P.M. and Saturday prior to the funeral hour.
A complete obituary will be posted soon.
