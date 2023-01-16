Mr. William Joseph “Bill” Ferro, 60, of Barbourville, passed away Monday evening, January 9, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. He was the son of Donna Walters Schenk and the late John Ferro Sr. born on July 31, 1962 in Elkhart, IN.
Bill was a former manager at Advance Auto, volunteer firefighter and chaplain of the Southeastern Kentucky Firefighters Association and a member of the Free Spirit Baptist Church. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, woodworking and playing softball. He was also an avid Notre Dame football and UK basketball fan.
On July 26, 1980, he united in marriage with Annette Smith and to this union two children were born.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Robert Schenk.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 42 years, Annette Ferro of Barbourville; his mother, Donna Schenk of Elkhart, IN; beloved children, Donna Boruff and husband, Jason, of Barbourville and Darren Ferro and wife, Victoria, of Artemus; a sister, Terri Williams of Elkhart, IN; brothers, John Ferro Jr. and wife, Stephanie, of Elkhart, IN, James Ferro and wife, Linda, of Morganton, NC and Scott Frankenberger of Bristol, IN; cherished grandchildren, Jaylee Boruff, Kinslee Boruff, Timmy Broughton and Kaidence Ferro; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Tuesday, January 17 at 2 P.M. with Pastor Brian Smith officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Patterson Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be family and friends. Honorary bearers will be members of the Southeastern Kentucky Firefighters Association.
Friends may call at the funeral home Monday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Tuesday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
