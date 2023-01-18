William “Sam” Jackson, 79, of Flat Lick, Kentucky passed away January 15, 2023. Sam was the son of Harold Garrett Jackson and Edith Leath Jackson, born to them November 26, 1943 in Knox County, Kentucky.
Sam was a man of few words, but when he spoke, it was with intention. His stoic demeanor was only a front for his warm heart. He will forever be remembered for his faith in God, his strong work ethic, and his love of family and friends.
Sam was proud to have served in the National Guard for 21 years. His work life included employment with Kentucky Utilities, Phillips Tree Service as a General Foreman, and Davis H. Elliot. In recent years, he could regularly be found working early in the morning in the Lawn and Garden department at the Corbin Lowe’s, donning shorts, a red Lowe’s vest, sunglasses, and sometimes a Panama Jack hat. He diligently cared for and watered thousands of flowers and plants, all while building friendships with his co-workers.
In 1998, Sam united in marriage to Angela Philpot Douglas, and they continued their lives in Flat Lick, Kentucky. As a dedicated member of Jenson Baptist Church, Sam helped with many church projects and regularly gave of his time and talents as a song leader. When Sam wasn’t working, he enjoyed traveling, building projects, and all things Western. He was a cowboy at heart, with a past including roping competitions, riding horses on his farm (especially one much loved Appaloosa named Dandy), and watching Gunsmoke, Bonanza, The Rifleman, and John Wayne movies. You could always expect to see him in Levi’s and cowboy boots. Whenever possible, he attended rodeos at the 3 R Arena in Williamsburg, introducing his 3 granddaughters to this sport early on in their lives.
His love of the outdoors was evident. Many of his vacations and road trips had the east coast as a destination, most often Myrtle Beach, where he singlehandedly kept several seafood restaurants in business! He was known to also travel west, on occasion, and one fairly recent trip included driving cross-country and “almost” making it to California!
Left behind to mourn his passing are Sam’s beloved wife, Angela Philpot Douglas Jackson; son, Sam Todd (Paula) Jackson; step-sons, Chris (Elizabeth) Douglas, Kevin (Hilary) Douglas, and Keith (Amy) Douglas. Eight cherished grandchildren survive their “Papaw”: Elizabeth Kay Jackson, Carley Maria Jackson (fiancé Garret Phipps), Aubrey Ann Jackson, Meredith Jean Douglas, Caroline Anna Douglas, Will Walters, Ashlyn Kay Douglas, and Harrison Townes Douglas. Sam is also survived by two brothers, Wilburn C. (Karen Slusher) Jackson and Arthur ”Ott” A. (Sharon Johnson) Jackson, as well as many loving nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly. Sam’s first wife, Nancy Bird Jackson Faulkner, also survives him. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Harold Winston Jackson, sister Gwendolyn Rebekah Jackson, infant daughter Sallie Kaye Jackson, and grandson Brody Helm Douglas.
The Jackson family will receive friends at Hopper Funeral Home Friday, January 20, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Saturday, January 21, from 10:00 AM until the funeral hour of 11:00 AM. Mr. Barry Gibson will officiate with assistance from Paster Jim Brown and with musical tributes performed by Sam’s granddaughter, Elizabeth Kay Jackson, and by Ms. Stephanie Turner. Interment will follow the funeral service in the Sandy Branch Cemetery at Flat Lick, Kentucky. Casket bearers are Elizabeth Kay Jackson, Clay Jackson, Andrew Jackson, Jared Jackson, Tim Philpot, and Terry Philpot. Honorary casket bearers are Larry Turner, Jim Brown, Johnny Ross Gambrel, members of the Kentucky National Guard, Lowe’s of Corbin employees, and Bluegrass Navigators Hospice.
Donations in Sam’s memory can be made to Bluegrass Navigators Hospice.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, and the staff of Hopper Funeral Home express sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. William "Sam" Jackson.
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc., established over 100 years ago, is in charge of servicing all arrangements for Mr. William "Sam" Jackson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.