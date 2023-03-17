Mr. Woodrow Roark Jr., 78, of Trosper, passed away Monday evening, March 6, 2023 at the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was the son of the late Woodrow Roark Sr. and Bessie Frederick Roark born on March 30, 1944 at Trosper.
Woodrow was a retired farmer and a member of the Big Brush Creek Baptist Church. He loved farming and horses and was an avid UK basketball fan. He especially loved time spent with his family.
On May 11, 1963, he united in marriage with Carolyn Campbell and to this union four children were born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Campbell Roark; sisters, Janice Robinson and husband, Charles, Corliss Dubosh and husband, Chuck, and Joyce Jones and husband, G. T.; a brother, Lowell Roark; great granddaughter, Hannah Roark and a brother-in-law, Jimbo Martin.
Survivors include his children, Jim Roark and wife, Joann, of Trosper, Tim Roark and wife, Leigh, of Barbourville, Denise Roark of Trosper and Ragena Mills and husband, Larry, of Stinking Creek; a sister, Alma Martin of Artemus; cherished grandchildren, Brandon Roark and wife, Donna, Stephanie McCreary and husband, John, Whitney Gann and husband, Matt, Beth Lewis and husband, Matt, Spencer Greer and wife, Lyndsay, Coty Mills and wife, Fatima, Taylor Rudd and husband, Steven, Lexi Greer, Brayden Roark and Ethan Mills; great grandchildren, Kylee Greer-Gann, Braxton McCreary, Katie Beth Lewis, Jenna McCreary, Breanna Rudd, Kenzie Lewis, Kenlee Gann, Kaden Greer, Jaxton McCreary, Emma Mills, Brandi Roark, Harper Rudd, Kase Greer, Sophia Roark, Maddox Mills, Grayson Rudd, Klaira Greer, Jaeley McCreary and D. J. Roark; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, March 11 at 11 A.M. with Bro. Daniel Alsip and Bro. Dale Phipps officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Tinsley Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Brandon Roark, Spencer Greer, Coty Mills, Brayden Roark, Ethan Mills, Braxton McCreary and James Martin.
Friends may visit at the funeral home Friday between 6 and 8 P.M. and Saturday prior to the funeral hour.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the Barbourville Shrine Club, Gerald Wilder, Treasurer, P. O. Box 1870, Barbourville, KY 40906 in his memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.