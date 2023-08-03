Ms. Yvonne Garland Bishop, 69, of Woodbine, passed away peacefully Friday morning, July 28, 2023 under the care of the loving staff at the Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the daughter of the late Connie Burchell and Jo Ann Hopper Garland born on August 16, 1953 in Blackstone, VA.
Yvonne was passionate about pursuing her professional portfolio. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene at the University of Louisville in 1977; a Master’s Degree in Health Education in 1986 and a Masters in Mental Health Counseling in 2005. She also earned professional titles including LPCA, RDH, professor, program director, clinical instructor and crisis technician. Her professional associations included the Kentucky Mental Health Counselors Association and the American Dental Hygienists Association. She was the secretary/treasurer for the Kentucky Consortium on Dental Auxiliary Education and Continuing Education Chairman for the SE KY Dental Hygienist Association. She was a published author in the Journal of the American Association of Dental Schools in February 1995. She also served as the Program Director for the Northern Kentucky University/Maysville Community College Mobile Dental Hygiene Program from 1985 – 1995. In 2018, she retired as an outpatient therapist from the Cumberland River Comprehensive Care Center.
Following in the footsteps of her mother, Yvonne was a lover of animals, enjoyed cooking and was a devout woman of the Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Smith.
Survivors include her loving daughter, Jessica Ann Bishop of Wilmington, NC; two sisters, Amy Pace Silverton of Ft. Thomas and Mary Lee Pace Schiesz of Bristol, TN; a treasured granddaughter, George Ann Bishop Bell; several nieces and nephews, Courteney Gabennesch, Regan Silverton, Aidan Silverton, Beckham Schiesz, Laura Catron Hoover and Matthew Alexander; special cousins, Teresa Parrott Martin, Tammy Parrott Wine, Sheila Garland Southers, Andy Morrison, Debbie Clouse Hart, Convil Dean Clouse and Judy Hopper Cook; among other loved ones and dear friends.
