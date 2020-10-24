October has been named Substance Abuse Awareness Month. There is hardly anyone that isn’t aware of the substance abuse crisis in our country. I read that someone dies every 10 hours from a drug overdose. I disagree with “everyone’s life has been touched by someone they know dying from an overdose”. The Merriam-Webster Dictionary definition of touch is “to handle or feel gently”. Touched is not how people feel when learning of a loved one’s death. It’s more like a heavy, solid punch in the gut. A tightness in the chest that just won’t go away as you spend the next few days in a blur. And then there are all the “what ifs” that haunt you for months even when there was nothing you could do. Anyway, that’s how I felt when I learned of a relative’s death from a drug overdose.
What Is Substance Abuse?
Substance abuse is when you take drugs that are not legal. It’s also when you use alcohol, tobacco, prescription medicine and other legal substances too much or in the wrong way. Addictions generally start out as just abusing the drug, but then turns into a disease. It means you can’t stop using even when you know it causes you harm.
Drug addiction affects a person’s brain and behavior and leads to being unable to control the use of the drug. As time passes, you may need larger doses of the drug and need it more often. Soon you need the drug to feel good. You find it difficult to go without the drug and are constantly thinking about how to get more. Any attempt to stop use may cause intense cravings and make you feel physically sick. Not to mention a loss of friends who continue to use drugs.
People usually need help from a doctor, family members, friends(who don’t use drugs), support groups, and/or an organized treatment program to overcome their addiction and stay drug free.
Preventing Drug Abuse in Children
Communicate. Talk to kids about the dangers of drug abuse, both legal and illegal.
Listen. Listen when kids talk about peer pressure. Kids want to have friends and if that means doing drugs in order to have friends, they are very likely to join in.
Set a good example. Don’t you abuse drugs. Children of parents who misuse drugs are more likely to also abuse drugs.
Have strong bond. Work on your relationship with your kids. Find things for them to do and not just entertainment. Take them with you to volunteer at a food pantry or mow someone’s yard. Teach them values in life.
Now having known parents who did all of these things and more, whose child became addicted to drugs anyway, doesn’t mean you don’t try. We all love our children, but sometimes it’s just out of our control. Don’t beat yourself up.
Causes
There are many factors involved in substance abuse, but 2 stand out:
Environment. This includes your family’s beliefs and attitudes and exposure to others, especially peers, who use drugs.
Genetics. Once you have started using a drug the change to addiction may be enhanced by inherited traits. Children of alcoholics are more likely to get hooked on alcohol sooner than children whose parents don’t drink.
Complications
Contagious diseases.
Long term mental and physical health issues.
Accidents.
Suicide.
Family problems.
Work issues.
Problems in school.
Legal court problems and costs.
Getting Help
Talk to someone. Call someone. There are lots of places to find help. The Knox County Health Department can point you in the right direction and give you information. Did you know they even have an anonymous needle exchange program that provides free syringes to drug users? Their number is 546-3486. Call and they will help. There is nothing wrong with seeking help for yourself or someone else. We need each other.
Stay healthy and be safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.