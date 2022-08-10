It’s been nearly three years since I joined The Mountain Advocate. Now, it’s time to move on to the next challenge.
I very much fell into my job here. In FEMA Corps I was assigned to undergo external affairs training and worked in that capacity and as a media rep for my roughly two years in AmeriCorps. After moving home for family reasons, I lived off my savings and worked part-time while looking after my grandmother. Eventually I found myself looking for a full-time gig. I told myself when I moved back that I’d likely be here around two years; October will make four living here again.
I fell all-in with being a journalist. I took classes online in journalism and data analytics, earning professional certifications along the way. I read numerous books by Hunter S. Thompson and by Pulitzer-winning reporters. I binged movies like All the President’s Men and Spotlight. I worked hard to be the best I could be for the people I served. Service, that’s how I always viewed this job.
I’ve had the pleasure of working with many wonderful people over the last three years, and a few I won’t particularly miss. There are too many people to thank for all their help and generosity in this piece, but know that I owe so much to so many. I never shied away from pieces that I knew would be unpopular. Plenty of people were unhappy with my coverage of a certain pill-pushing councilman. I’ve had more than my share of angry calls. I don’t regret a single thing I’ve ever written.
My hope is that Knox County will continue to grow and prosper. I see a lot to be optimistic about in the area. Barbourville has undergone impressive beautification efforts and launched a number of popular events. The potential impact of Cumberland Run can’t be overstated and the new sports complex will be a major resource for area kids.
I also see a general apathy that threatens the whole thing. I’ve written plenty of stories on major local issues that simply don’t get the attention they should. While tourism events often draw solid crowds, they’re only a fraction of the potential numbers from right here in Knox County.
I often wonder why more Knox Countians don’t get involved; it’s one question I simply haven’t been able to answer in my time here. I know too many people personally who’ve never eaten at Grateful Ed’s, never been to Market on the Square, never enjoyed High Street Sounds, who say they didn’t know about something that’s been marketed for weeks. If you want a better Knox County, you’re going to have to make an effort instead of doing nothing.
Protect The Mountain Advocate. Read it. Be informed. Send in letters to the editor and editorials. The importance of real local news can’t be stressed enough. This community is lucky to still have a hometown news outlet doing original reporting. Regional outlets aren’t digging into the statistics on issues in Knox County. Websites aren’t monitoring legal records for potential conflicts of interest every week. Facebook pages aren’t checking press releases against official documents or meeting records to make sure important information isn’t left out. The behind-the-scenes work that goes on here helps ward of corruption and ensures accountability.
I’ve flipped kayaks, made delicious baked goods, reported election results, and interviewed countless people. I’ve covered weddings and funerals, parades and raids. I’ve gone out in the pouring rain and snow. I’ve followed the collapse of a building and dozens of cut ribbons. I’ve tried to find missing people and spent hours making sense of hard data. My time here has given me a new appreciation for my hometown.
It’s been an honor being Knox County’s newsman for the last three years. Thank you to everyone who took the time to read my work and watch the videos I produced. Until next time.
