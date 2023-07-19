On July 14, Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell, Magistrate Tony Golden and other Knox County Fiscal Court representatives shared the stage with the Natural Resources Conservation Service to set the record straight in regards to the buyout option for some residents in the Kay Jay community.
With many rumors going around, representatives from both parties wanted to give the members of the community the opportunity to hear the actual intricacies of the program.
Along with Judge-Executive Mitchell, those present were able to hear from NRCS representative Steve Beane, who was joined by Sam Miller as well as Michael Swafford with KCEOC.
One of the greatest concerns within the community was a rumor that the buyout is mandatory for residents - an issue that both Mitchell and Beane wanted to address personally.
After Magistrate Tony Golden opened the meeting with prayer, Mitchell spoke to his thoughts on the program.
Mitchell didn’t take long in his speech before stating “this program is not going to be for everyone” while reiterating “it’s strictly voluntary,” quickly refuting the rumors of mandated buyouts.
“...this is going to be a very beneficial project”
The county’s top official did address the potential for future flooding as well as the damage it could cause, while reassuring in regards to the new program that he believed that “this is going to be a very beneficial project.” However, he was also candid in stating that “for some people it might not be.”
Afterwards, he once again reassured everyone in attendance on the importance of killing all the rumors by saying “I can’t emphasize enough, this is going to be a voluntary program,” an emphasis that was certainly the theme of the evening.
After Mitchell finished his opening statements, he then introduced Steve Beane, the primary spokesperson for NRCS.
Beane was there to offer information on how the program works while also answering questions for concerned citizens within the community.
He talked about discussions on the option to build structures to help alleviate flooding issues.
The NRCS went as far as sending engineers out to the area to evaluate the possibility of doing so.
However, Beane shared that after evaluations were complete, it was determined that “the hollow is narrow for that kind of work.”
Beane then shared that once that decision was made, “we figured that the real solution somewhere down the road is some kind of buyout option.”
“We figured since it wasn’t feasible to come up here and build anything to eliminate the flooding, is there any way we can look for this buyout?”
This decision lead the parties to where they are now. It took some time to get the program off the ground. The area was considered a disaster area in 2011. However, they had had to show that there was a continued threat of danger.
After some time, they were able to do so and thus, the program was off the ground.
The program has already taken off in other southern Kentucky counties such as Breathitt, Knott, and Perry, with 247 families applied as of the time of the meeting. That number is expected to double or triple in the near future, according to Beane.
With that, Beane, just like Mitchell, wanted the community to be assured that the program is voluntary.
“Nobody is going to tell anybody that they have to do anything,” Beane expressed, while also stating “we’re not going to force anything on anybody.”
The spokesman summed it up in a statement, “All we’re here to do is - if you have had flooding impacts in your home in the past and you are interested in moving away from that situation, this program allows us to offer a buyout.”
After these opening statements, Beane offered an explanation of how the program works, which goes as follows:
• You won’t be selling to the NRCS.
• The money runs through the federal agency, who is working with the county, however, the county will be purchasing the property.
• Once you apply, you will get an appraisal based on fair market value.
• There will also be a gap payment, which means if your home is very flood prone, it will appraise differently.
• Once you get an appraisal, you can decide whether you are happy with the price quoted to you.
• There is no obligation to sell until the sale closes.
• Once the county takes ownership of the property, the deed will carry a no resale stipulation and the land will go back to what is called a greenspace, meaning it will go back to nature.
• The county will then remove any structures and dispose of septic units, restoring the property back to as close to a natural state as possible.
• Trees will also be planted in place of where any structure may have been.
Other concerns Beane was able to address include:
• Titles must be clear in order to participate in the program.
• Properties will be appraised as is.
• If you own a mobile home, you will have the option to only sell the property and move the home at your own expense.
• Gravesites will be preserved.
• Your property does not only have to have flood water damage to be eligible. Mudslides or any other impacts that can stem from flooding disasters will also apply.
Michael Swafford of KCEOC also spoke with the community to share programs they can assist with.
These programs include:
• An income based loan program through the USDA to acquire money for property and home repairs on new homes acquired by those participating in the program.
• Counseling to assist with budget management for those looking to participate in the buyout.
The signup period for the buyout option will run from July 17 to August 18.
Participants will need the following; a copy of the deed and a PVA map of property.
If you have any questions, you can call (606) 595-8938, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
