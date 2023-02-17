Boone’s Hearld’s parents thought that the Make-A-Wish Foundation was just for terminally ill kids. However, another heart transplant family mentioned that Boone would qualify to be a recipient.
His mother Mandy explained, “Boone may look like a healthy kid, but all that could change in an instant. I think a lot of people, including us, sometimes forget that a transplant isn’t a cure. So, knowing Boone’s heart condition and his having a transplant qualified him to apply for a wish.”
After Boone’s mother applied, a few weeks later she received an email saying they were matched with someone local who would help them get the process started.
Next, Boone was interviewed during a video chat. They asked him what his top three wishes were. Boone said he’d love to have a camper, a Disney Cruise, or to stay in a giant beach house with his family. However, when he was asked what his top wish was, he chose the camper. The next thing his family knew, they received a call to come pick up the camper!
Upon arrival, Boone excitedly marched into Camping World. They had the red carpet rolled out for him and he was given a VIP Pass (as his twin sister Brynlee had earned the one she was given too.) Then, he and his family were escorted out into the side parking lot where the camper awaited. Boone could hardly contain his excitement.
Outside the camper was decorated with balloon bouquets and the inside of the camper held other smaller presents such as Paw Patrol. Boone and his sister rushed in and crawled up in the front of the camper to check each one out. Then, Boone posed for a photo while examining the kitchen table and chairs. There probably wasn’t an inch that he didn’t cover. Yes, he was even thrilled to find a toilet and shower!
When he was asked where he wanted to go first in his camper, Boone replied, “To Mexican.” Perhaps he thought they were asking where he wanted to go eat.
Boone questioned his family, “You know why I asked for a camper? For all of us.” With the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and their partner Camping World, the Hearld Family will be able to travel and forget the heartaches of the past. Oh, the places Boone will go!
General Manager, Terry Spurlock says that Camping World bought out Big Daddy’s RV Sales and Services on February 17th of last year. Since that time, they have partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to give away six campers.
He remarked, “We shut’er down for them (the business) and we have 100% participation from our staff.” This was evident as all of the employees stood outside and watched as Boone received his gift. They congratulated him, gave him high fives, and shook his hand.
