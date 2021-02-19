Mr. Oliver Smith age 78 of Dewitt, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 in the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on August 24, 1942 in Knox County, the son of Dillard and Gracie Smith. He believed in the Holiness faith and had been a coal miner.
He is preceded in death by his wife Sylvia Smith, his parents, Dillard and Gracie, a granddaughter, Kayla Mills, one brother, Shirley Smith, a sister, Barb Rodgers and two sisters-in-law, Stella Smith and Viola Broughton.
Left behind to mourn his passing, one son, Wayne Smith of Bimble, one daughter, Donna Mills and husband Scott of Barbourville, one sister, Edith Faye Leach of Williamsburg, a granddaughter, Kimberly Messer, two great grandchildren, Makayla Messer and Jacob Messer all of Barbourville, three nieces, Debbie Powell and Shirley Rose both of Williamsburg and Trish Bowling of Ohio, several brothers and sisters in law, Shirley Martin and husband Paul of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, Harold Smith of Michigan, Earnest Wayne Smith and wife Louise of Flat Lick, Loudina Mills and husband Danny, Finley Smith and wife Charlotte and Pearl Gambrel and husband Everett all of Dewitt, Geraldine Mills and husband Gary of Flat Lick and Karen Williamson and husband Larry of Gray, Kentucky. He also leaves behind many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Oliver Smith will be conducted in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Gilbert Collins and Rev. Stoney Brown officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. He will be laid to rest in the Manning Cemetery at Road Fork. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of all arrangements.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 2:00 p.m.
Please remember, face coverings will be required and social distancing guidelines of six feet apart will need to be followed during all our services. This is for the safety of our families, visitors’ and staff.
To the Smith family, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
