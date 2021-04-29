After five years as Superintendent of the Barbourville Independent School District, Lenora Kay Dixon announced Monday that she would be stepping down on June 30.
“My career in education has been a true blessing,” says Dixon, who has spent 34 years working as an educator. Dixon has served as a classroom teacher, KDE Consultant, principal, and Instructional Supervisor in the past. “The dedication and support of your family is key to living the life of a school administrator,” Dixon stated. She is thankful for the values her parents, John and Betty Johns, instilled in her and the support of her husband Bill and their children. “I never reached a point where I didn’t love my career,” she said.
Since taking the big job at Barbourville, she has overseen a number of programs and projects. Several programs and courses have been added under her watch including Bio-Med, computer science, engineering, JAG, Project Lead the Way, dual credit courses, STEM Lab and the one-to-one technology initiative. These programs helped improve academic performance and increase student’s ability to apply for scholarships and career choices. “I am most proud of the work we have done that has prepared our students for success in the future,” she says. Barbourville has also added extracurriculars like archery, wrestling, cross country, soccer, and fishing.
Barbourville recently completed a $3.5 million project including a new cafeteria, kitchen, and office areas that also connects all of the school’s buildings. Three new busses have also been added to the district’s fleet and upgrades have been made to the school’s ceilings, lights, and HVAC system. “I am proud of our facilities and financial status. Our general fund carry over budget has more than tripled since 2016. It has never been about what I have done, but a collaborative effort of our finance, administrative and teaching staff for thinking outside of the box and always working to put kids first,” Dixon says of the many projects approved under her watch. She also praised the Board of Education for their willingness to innovate and add programs that benefit students. “They have believed in me and my staff and because of that we have made progress in our district,” she said.
Dixon says the thing she will miss most will be her interactions with her “Tiger family.”
“Watching our staff grow professionally each year and rise to all challenges as well as watching our kids mature and be ready to step out into that new chapter has been rewarding,” she said. Dixon states that it’s hard to leave a career you love but knowing that the district is in a strong place makes it easier. “The parent and community support have always been a motivator for me and I am thankful for that,” she added.
With “Strong administrators and an excellent staff and Board of Education,” Dixon leaves the district in a strong place moving forward. She looks forward to traveling and spending time with family in the future. As she told her staff though, “Once a Tiger, always a Tiger.”
A special session of the Barbourville Board of Education was scheduled for Wednesday to officially begin the process of searching for a new superintendent.
