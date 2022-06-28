Barbourville, Ky. - Courtesy Announcement: Ondra Ruth Lane Walker, of Lafollette, Tennessee (formerly of Speedwell) went to be with the Lord on June 25, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, W.O. “Dutch” Lane, mother Ethel Milsaps Lane, sisters , Laura Walls, Elva Ledford, Hildred Wiggins, and Naomi Burchfield, brothers, Harold Lane, and Charles Lane. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Robert Edward Walker, four sons, Darrell Walker (LeeAnn), Steve Walker (Amy), David Walker (Amanda) and Scott Walker, grandchildren Westlee Walker, Courtney Dziewulski (Bob), Steven Lane Walker, Cayden Walker and Mahala Walker and great grandchildren, Wallis Mae and Huxlee Dziewulski and brother Hugh Lane (Missy) and many nieces and nephews.
Ondra was born in Robbinsville, North Carolina to W.O. “Dutch” and Ethel Milsaps Lane. She made a profession of faith at Bear Creek Baptist Church in Robbinsville, NC when she was 18 years old.
She was a homemaker that made sure her 4 boys and husband had everything they ever needed.
She was a constant caregiver and always had a way of making you feel like she cared for you every time you were in her presence. On numerous occasions she would take time away from her own family to go be a caregiver for someone on their deathbed or in dire need.
She was a member of Gap Creek Baptist Church where in years past she served as youth leader and an active member of Women on Mission (WOM).
She was a wonderful cook that made the absolute best corn bread, fried squash, sour cream pound cake and sweet tea! She always had something good to eat and enjoyed trying new recipes. There were no visitors in her home, she treated every one as family.
She loved making award winning green bean and apple butter canning projects with her granddaughters. She attended as many of her grandchildren’s activities as possible. She was their biggest fan and loved to tell anyone that would listen about their many accomplishments. She made beautiful hand made embroidered quilts.
She always had the prettiest garden and raised a windowsill full of the most delicate African Violets. She loved playing a great card game of PIG, Phase 10 or Spoons with her children and grandchildren.
She loved being with her family.
Her infectious laugh, the way her eyes would sparkle and the way she loved will be missed.
