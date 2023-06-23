The Barbourville City Police have released a statement in regards to an incident that occurred at Heidrick on the night of June 22.
Per Barbourville Police Department Press Release:
On June 22, 2023 at 10:51 PM, the Barbourville Police Department received a call of a gunshot heard at the Heidrick One Stop.
While enroute to the area, a white vehicle was seen traveling at a high rate of speed from the scene and was followed by officers to Barbourville ARH where officers learned of a female who had been shot.
During the investigation, officers learned that the suspect vehicle, a gray Chevy Impala had followed a truck to the Heidrick One Stop when an unknown female exited the vehicle arguing with the victim and brandishing a firearm.
The victim tried to leave the scene through the parking lot where the female followed her on foot and shot one time through the front windshield of the victim’s vehicle, hitting the female driver and then leaving the scene.
At 3:12 pm on Friday, June 23, 2023, Officer Karl Middleton was canvassing the area of S KY 11 where the vehicle had been seen when he passed a vehicle matching the description and made a traffic stop on Sycamore St in Barbourville and made contact with a female who was in the vehicle.
Officer Chase Henson arrested Tirah Bunch of Barbourville with Assault 1st degree.
Ms. Bunch will be lodged into the Knox County Detention Center.
The case is still under investigation.
Also assisting at the scene were Barbourville Police Officers Chad Wagner, Karl Middleton, Colby Patterson, and Tyler Fuson.
Also assisting were Knox County Sheriff's Deputies Bobby Jones and Jessie Smith.
