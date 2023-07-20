WRIL:
On Thursday morning July 20, the Sheriff's Department received a vandalism call at the Gray/Cox Cemetery in Gray, Ky. Once on scene, Deputy Sam Mullins, Deputy Pat Alford, and Sheriff Mike Smith observed several urns, headstone/grave memorial decorations, and stands that had been destroyed, causing thousands of dollars of damage.
Through the investigation, an individual has been charged with Criminal Mischief - 1st degree exceeding over $1,000
