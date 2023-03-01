On Wednesday March 1, Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College hosted an Open House event for students in not only the Knox County area, but surrounding counties as well.
Various businesses from throughout the local communities were there to talk to students giving them a chance to not only see the educational opportunities, but prospective job opportunities close to home as well.
Administrative Coordinator Derek Collins had this to say about the event: “We got very strong community support that we are very thankful for.”
