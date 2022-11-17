Laurel County Sheriff John Root along with Sheriff's detectives, deputies, and our K-9 teams along with collaborative assistance from area law enforcement agencies arrested 22 individuals recently following the ongoing "War on Drugs" that Sheriff Root pledged that his office would continually conduct. While conducting drug investigations during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”, there were a total of 22 persons arrested with charges ranging from Trafficking meth, possession of heroin, possession of meth, possession of hydrocodone and drug indictment warrants, probation violation, persistent felony offender, and complaint warrants. all based on Laurel County Sheriff’s Office investigations. Those arrested were identified as:
1. Terry L. Roark age 35 of Pennington Dr., East Bernstadt charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor charging possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition this subject was charged on a Laurel district court complaint warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff's Detective Jake Miller charging possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – heroin; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance – second-degree.
2. Tyler Lee Bright age 26 of Mary Payne Ln., Barbourville, KY charged on a Laurel Circuit Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court for sentencing regarding charges of conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance – first offense; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; persistent felony offender II.
3. William Milburn age 29 of Callaway branch, Mount Vernon, KY charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
4. Paul L. Brashear age 47 of Clark Ln., Lily, KY charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor charging possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
5. Philip Skidmore age 49 of Skidmore Cemetery Road, Cranks, KY charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence – fourth offense; persistent felony offender I.
6. Charlotte Collins age 40 of Old Way Rd., London charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
7. Dylan Bunch age 29 of Spruce Creek Rd., Corbin charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender II. In addition, the subject was charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.
8. Samuel B. Lawson age 29 of Paris Ln., Mount Vernon, KY charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition this subject was charged on a Kentucky parole board mandatory reentry supervision violation warrant charging absconding parole supervision; failure to complete treatment for substance abuse; failure to report change in home address to parole officer regarding a conviction in Rockcastle Circuit Court on charges of burglary – third-degree; criminal mischief – first-degree; theft by unlawful taking; criminal mischief – first-degree.
9. Beatrice Eversole age 49 of Highway 1376 E., East Bernstadt, KY charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court for arraignment on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.
10. Steven T. Helwig age 38 of Williamsburg, KY charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court for arraignment on charges of possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
11. Logan Tincher age 26 of Elaine Court, Corbin charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor charging possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in marijuana.
12. Wesley K. Croley, JR age 35 of Van Dorn St., Williamsburg, KY charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest obtained by Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Tyler charging possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia..
13. Jonathan M. Garrison age 37 of Corbin charged on a Laurel district court complaint warrant of arrest obtained by Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor charging possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
14. William Pendery age 33 of Terry St., Mount Vernon, KY charged on a Laurel district court complaint warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor charging possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
15. Lauren Dyche age 35 of Bryant's way, London charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of a controlled substance – first offense – second-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.
16. Charlie Benge age 44 of Curry Branch Rd., Manchester, KY charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court for arraignment on charges of possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance – second-degree; possession of a controlled substance – third-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense.
17. Randy Harrison age 33 of Malibu Dr., Cannon, KY charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; persistent felony offender I.
18. Lonnie T. Ross age 38 of Bridgestone Rd., East Bernstadt charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine. In addition this subject was charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging unlawful imprisonment – first-degree; assault – 4th degree. Also the subject was charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest charging unlawful imprisonment – first-degree; assault – 4th degree. In addition this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on numerous equipment violations.
19. Daniel L. Hatfield age 44 of 1st St., Barbourville, KY charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor charging possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – hydrocodone; possession of a controlled substance – second-degree; prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia.
20. Brittany Yaden age 34 of Spring Branch Rd., London charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff's Detective Bryon Lawson charging possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine. In addition this subject was charged on a Laurel Circuit Court bench warrant of arrest charging probation violation regarding charges of theft by unlawful taking – auto.
21. Bridgette Hodges age 34 of North Laurel Rd., London charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of a controlled substance – first offense – second-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia.
22. Ricky D. Turner age 28 of O Johnson Rd., London charged on a Laurel Circuit Court bench warrant of arrest charging probation violation regarding charges of possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine. In addition this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense.
**At the time of arrest, all listed subjects were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center, or other area jails when they were charged on Laurel Sheriff’s Office investigations.
Photos of accused attached are courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center.
When campaigning for Sheriff 11 years ago, Sheriff John Root promised the voters that he would wage war on drugs in Laurel County. He has kept that promise. This week’s drug arrests continues to show Sheriff John Root's level of commitment to continue this pledge. His office has the full cooperation of Laurel County Attorney Jodi Albright and Laurel Commonwealth Attorney Jackie Steele as the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and Laurel county's prosecutors work side-by-side to eradicate the drugs which destroy the future of this County.
News Release Date: November 17th, 2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.