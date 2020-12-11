On Friday the Knox County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the Barbourville Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency executed warrants on a number of individuals involved in drug trafficking.
The operation was the culmination of a month’s long investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the DEA. “Drug trafficking didn’t stop because of Covid so we can’t either,” said Sheriff Mike Smith. This is us honoring our commitment to stop illegal drug trafficking he,” he added.
Over $20,000 in cash and firearms possessed by convicted felons were seized. Various quantities of heroin, meth, marijuana, suboxone, and oxycodone were also taken. One property saw a new model pick-up, four-wheeler, sports cars, and brand-new side-by-side seized. More arrest are expected.
The following were arrested and charged with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance:
Doug Asher, 48, Flat Lick.
James Baker, 40, Bimble.
Julia Brock, 41, Bimble.
Dean Clark, 29, Flat Lick.
Crystal Edwards, 42, Bimble.
Frank Hammons, 51, Artemus.
Jeremy Hubbard, 30, Pineville.
Jimmy Lunsford, 27, Barbourville.
Chris Mason, 33, Corbin.
Bo McVey, 34, Flat Lick.
Jennifer Mills, 30, Scalf.
Tony Moore, 52, Barbourville.
Brian Osborne, 40, Artemus.
Terry Prince, 53, Barbourville.
Shelly Rose, 53, Woodbine.
Michael Sproles, 41, Barbourville.
Derrick Wollum, 27, Barbourville.
Other Charges:
Jackie Smith, 42, Mooresville, NC. Possession of a controlled substance first degree, resisting arrest, assault fourth degree, tampering with physical evidence.
Freedom Bowling, 22, Artemus. Contempt.
William Hubbard, 25, Barbourville. Contempt.
Jennifer Downer, 38, Artemus. Possession of a controlled substance first degree.
Ashley Crawford, 27, Louisville. Possession of a controlled substance first degree.
