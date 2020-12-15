In a continuation of raids conducted by the Knox County Sheriff Department59 Year old Phillip S. Carnes of Flat Lick, KY was arrested on charges ofTrafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree methamphetamine.
While the Knox County Sheriff Department, with assistance fromBarbourville Police, DEA and UNITE conducted multiple searches andexecuted nearly 20 arrest warrants December 11th, Carnes fled Kentucky toTennessee in an effort to avoid arrest.
Early today, December 15th Carnes was arrested and lodged in the KnoxCounty Jail after turning himself in.
Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and deputies will continue their efforts tolocate, arrest and seek prosecution of drug traffickers in our communities.
