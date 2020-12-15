Phillip Carnes

Photo of Carnes from a 2014 arrest.

In a continuation of raids conducted by the Knox County Sheriff Department59 Year old Phillip S. Carnes of Flat Lick, KY was arrested on charges ofTrafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree methamphetamine.

While the Knox County Sheriff Department, with assistance fromBarbourville Police, DEA and UNITE conducted multiple searches andexecuted nearly 20 arrest warrants December 11th, Carnes fled Kentucky toTennessee in an effort to avoid arrest.

Early today, December 15th Carnes was arrested and lodged in the KnoxCounty Jail after turning himself in.

Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and deputies will continue their efforts tolocate, arrest and seek prosecution of drug traffickers in our communities.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you