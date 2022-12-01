Imagine working hard for hours, days, or even weeks, verifying everything you do is just right. Then you carefully and professionally place your final product into the marketplace. How would you feel if someone else comes along and uses your product without paying you for it!?
Sadly, that is what happens to our Nolan Group Media reporters here in Eastern Kentucky, and to community journalists all across the country, every day. Google and Facebook generate tens of BILLIONS of dollars of pure profit every year. Yet, they help themselves to the online reporting of thousands of journalists, paying nothing or nearly nothing. Then they use views from our news to attract advertisers – many of whom were advertising in the local newspaper!
Worse, the tech giants allow false or “click bait” type information on their platforms without any verification, or concern if it’s true or not. Their only goal is to generate more profits. If principles like truth and democracy get broken as their profits increase, they just don’t care.
Your newspaper is different. It’s part of a Kentucky-based, family-owned , local company that has been focused on truthfully reporting local news for since 1925. We have survived a lot, from world war to the pandemic to recent floods. Telling your story matters to us. Births, deaths, ball game scores, city hall meetings to county politics, the everyday events that make a community special matter to us because our journalists live, work and believe in our community!
But nothing is more devastating to a small newspaper’s survival than the abusive methods of these monopolistic internet companies. They are not held to the same standards of truth and professionalism that community journalists are, but they use our content, plus falsehoods, and fabrications to attract our readers, and our advertisers. Thousands of newspapers, 7 here in Kentucky, have closed. Losing the community newspaper lessens and weakens a community.
Now, Congress is finally trying to help. A bipartisan group of senators and representatives have co-sponsored the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, (S-673). It's gaining momentum and may soon come up for a vote.
Today, many believe the fate of the bill is in the hands of Kentucky’s own senior senator, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
So, if truth matters to you. If you think rich corporations should pay for the benefits they get from the work of others instead of stealing it, please call 202-224-2541. Leave a message for Senator McConnell. Ask him to support and vote YES on S-673. Or email him. (McConnell.senate.gov/public).
Let your voice be heard! Stop the stealing of local news.
