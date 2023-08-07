When a close relative asked me what I was writing about this week, I actually had a subject already chosen so I told her about it. But, when I sat down to do a little research, that idea totally flew out the window. Ideas come, ideas go, and that great idea was long gone.
This week I have completely changed subjects, but this is not unusual. Although I have thoroughly enjoyed writing about one of my favorite subjects, flowers, I’m sure my readers may have wanted me to write about other subjects, too. I have many other interests, unfortunately they come with expensive price tags: paint, brushes, canvas, fabric, and beads.
This interest is relatively low cost. If you have a Kindle, computer, iPad, or public library card, you’re almost there. People who know me know what it is. It’s READING!! There are thousands of books you can download for free on the internet. If you have small children, you can have your computer even read aloud children’s books with illustrations at no charge.
• One of my favorite genres of books is books by Appalachian authors. Here are five of my favorite authors and some of the books they have written. You may already have your list of favorite authors and books. Here’s 5 of mine:
• Silas House, an award winning author from Lily, Kentucky, was appointed Kentucky’s Poet Laureate in 2023.Two of his books that I thoroughly enjoyed were:
• Clay’s Quilt, 2001
• Coal Tattoo, 2004
Harriette Arnow’s book, The Dollmaker earned a 1955 nomination for the National Book Award. Hunter’s Horn and Dollmaker were the first Appalachian themed books I ever read. These were life changing.
• Hunter’s Horn, 1949
• The Dollmaker, 1954, 2010
Ron Rash, both of these books have strong protagonists who have to deal with violence, rage, disappointment, and love. Both main characters have very different problems that they have to face.
• Serena, 2008
• The Cove, 2012n
Adriana Trigiani’s main character is about a 35 year old spinster who owns the town’s pharmacy and is looking for everlasting love. These two books are part of a series about Big Stone Gap.
• Big Stone Gap, 2000 Book 1
• Big Cherry Hollow, 2001 Book 2
Robert Morgan’s Gap Creek is one of his best known books about a young couple struggling to survive.
• Gap Creek 2000.
___
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at Facebook and email: seriousuu@yahoo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.