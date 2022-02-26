I don’t know lately what is going on, but if you are in a household that loves snacks, you may be in trouble. Honestly, I don’t know how anyone can afford to wipe out the snack isle, but when I go to my local grocery store, it appears as if Little Debbie Cakes have been hoarded the way toilet paper was at the start of the pandemic. Seriously, what are they doing with all of them?
If you are lucky enough to get your hands on a box of Oatmeal Cream Pies, online there is a new craze that can be created with them-the oatmeal apple pie! It’s quick and easy, and I’m going to share the recipe but don’t go hoarding up the Little Debbie’s!
If you have a favorite spring recipe, please share it with me kdcole1120@gmail.com
2 Ingredient Apple Pie
Ingredient List
Oatmeal Creme Pie, such as Little Debbie
1 can Apple Pie Filling
Directions
Using disposable muffin cups, place oatmeal cream pie in each muffin cup pressing it in to fit the cup. With a tablespoon, press in center and add a tbsp dollar of pie filling. Place in your air fryer at 350 degrees for about 5 minutes.
*Serve with vanilla ice cream and garnish with caramel ice cream topping if desired.
