Well folks, we are at that stage of Summer where it's all downhill from here. School is practically around the corner, and although Fall will quickly be here, the hazy days of July is bringing the heat. A signature flavor of summer is Lemon and how bout a great dessert made from that?
This easy 3 Ingredient recipe is becoming an internet sensation and hopefully a hit in your household as well. If you have a favorite summer recipe, email it to me,
Lemon Bars
Ingredients:
1 pkg shortbread cookies
1 large 16oz lemon pie filling
1 box angel food cake mix
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In 9x13 greased baking dish, arrange shortbread cookies to cover bottom of pan. In separate mixing bowl, add cake mix and pie filling, mix until combined. Spread evenly cake/filling mixture over shortbread. Bake until top is set and lightly browned. Remove from heat, sprinkle with powdered sugar, and cut into squares.
