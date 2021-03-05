This time of year, I always watch Charlotte's Web, I realize that ideally, I too, grew up like Fern. I always took on the task of mothering the runt or the slow to hatch chick they was abandoned in the nest. As a child, I only saw the cute pig and talkative livestock, missing it's real message. Real farm life is not always so compassionate, and those that fail to thrive are not much of a success story-this is something I have yet to accept even as an adult. As a child, no one explained that hogs were to be raised as meat that hung in the smokehouse, or old hens who stopped laying made their appearance in brothy dumplings. Even when my dad helped me start my first business as a kid, selling rabbits, it never occurred that when mom served up fried rabbit with gravy and biscuits that it could have been a buck that I thought was sold while I was at school. I assumed dad had been rabbit hunting in the woods, not my coops.
Nowadays, it seems uncommon to hear of people doing those things like back in the "Good Ol'Days". With the daily rush, who has time to raise livestock, or plow a garden? Luckily there has been a revival of growing your own food and becoming more self sufficient.
This is a great cake that can be served for brunch or it's simplicity can adorn any holiday table. I can only imagine that Fern's mother baked this cake often on the farm trying to use an abundance of eggs. If you would like to share your favorite recipe email kdcole1120@gmail.com Meanwhile, I have chickens to feed, eggs to gather, and I'm patiently awaiting the arrival of spring chicks!
Buttermilk Breakfast Cake
Ingredients:
1 pkg. white cake mix
1 c. buttermilk
5 large eggs
3 Tbsp.light brown sugar
2 tsp ground cinnamon
1Tbsp. granulated sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Beat first three ingredients at medium speed with an electric mixer 1 1/2 minutes or until thoroughly blended; add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.
Stir together brown sugar and cinnamon in small bowl. Grease a 12-cup bundt pan with shortening; sprinkle with 1 Tbsp. granulated sugar. Spoon one-third of batter into prepared pan; sprinkle brown sugar mixture evenly over batter. Top with remaining batter. Bake for 45 minutes or until wooden pick inserted comes out clean. Cool cake in pan on wire for 15 minutes; remove from pan to wire rack, and cool for 20 minutes. Drizzle Buttermilk-Vanilla glaze over slightly warm cake.
Buttermilk-Vanilla Glaze
1 c. powdered sugar
1 Tbsp. melted butter
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1-2 Tbsp. buttermilk
Combine first three ingredients and 1 Tbsp. buttermilk until smooth, adding additional 1 Tbsp. buttermilk, if necessary, for desired consistency.
