This week’s Christmas Essay came from a very old friend and neighbor, Mrs. Dorothy Philpot from Heidrick. Dorothy was a good friend and mentor to many young people who came to work with her in the Welfare Office in town.
A very good friend of Dorothy’s, Sherry Moore, said this story was found in Dorothy’s things after she passed away.
A Depression Era Christmas: Early 1930’s
This is my Christmas story. In the early 1930’s when I was about 12 years of age my father lost everything in the Depression that was of material value to us: our home, money, everything.
Before Christmas, Wilson Brothers Store on the corner of North Main St. and Court Square had just put a large group of beautiful dolls in their front window.
The boxes were lying flat, doll to doll. The window was full of dolls lying end to end. A beautiful red headed one, was the one that took my eye. It cost $2.98.
Each afternoon after school I would make my sister Louise, walk to town so I could see the doll. I would cry if she didn’t want to go, but she always gave in when I cried.
Mother told me I was too big for a doll, and that Daddy didn’t have money to buy anything but food and very little of that.
Mother sewed for people so we could have an orange, apple and small sack of candy and that was it for our Christmas.
My sister Louise and brother “Pete” as we called him, sold Grit Newspapers and saved their nickels. They saved up their money until they got enough to buy me that doll.
How happy I was on Christmas morning to find the doll under the tree! I named her Louise.
No greater love. They were just children too, and both did without to make me happy.
Sherry ended her message to me by saying, “Dorothy’s story was so sweet. It was every child’s story from that time period.”
I would like to thank Sherry Moore for submitting Dorothy’s story to me for this series on Vintage Christmases.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at seriousuu@yahoo.com.
Next week’s vintage stories will be from another diverse group of friends.
