One of the best things about the holidays to me, aside from the fellowship, is the baking. I grew up in a family where the love language was food. If you can not do anything else for someone, at least feed them. Honestly, that’s where the weight gain came from as well with my spouse and I.
He has always enjoyed my cooking and every time he asked, I always baked his favorite cake or cookies. Baking truly comes from the heart if you’re doing it right.
So this year, I know many may not feel loved, or much like celebrating, I know money is tight for many and in a time where I feel like people could more kind have not, do not let this take away from you. I have one of the easiest and no fail peanut butter fudge recipes you will ever see, plus it’s only two ingredients! I know not everyone is a great fudge maker and things like humidity hinder the process, but this recipe will always work. If you have a recipe you would like to share, email me kdcole1120@gmail.com
