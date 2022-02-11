The Superbowl is the grand finale to NFL season, soon enough the 50 yard line will give way to the crack of a bat and 9 innings, many a sports fan will follow the next big season of their fan fueled life. My husband is one of those people, actually the babbling about baseball has already started, but he is ready for some football this Sunday. I'm not a big tv person, but my husband can watch sports for hours hypnotized looking straight ahead at 65 inch screen without blinking or speaking a word-unless, it is the declaration that he is hungry. Needless to say, he watches hours of football. He played both high school and college football, and I suppose that will always be his first love. I enjoy sports, but with my husband, it's always a hot topic in our household so I have to stay abreast of all things that require jersey uniforms and a point system.
With Superbowl Sunday on it's way, I'm getting my menu together for our annual party. Over the years, we have enjoyed it with just the two of us or friends piled up with platefuls of snacks, judging the best commercials, yelling at officials for poor calls, and being confused as to what just happened during the halftime show. It's a great time, filled with all you can eat "manly" foods like hot wings, chili, sub sandwiches, and of course, his favorite dip!
This dip recipe is one that not only do we have every Superbowl Sunday, but every time we have gamdeday or party foods, my husband always demands it. I was given the recipe byJake Ross. I get to visit with him every three weeks when he comes to see me for a haircut. During that time, we catch up on current events, sports-especially those wildcats, and food. He fixes this dip often, especially during the holidays. It's filling, it's meaty, it's cheesy, and make the perfect game day food. Regardless of who you are cheering for Sunday, you gotta serve this dip! As for me and my household, Go Broncos! Send me your favorite recipe @kdcole1120@gmail.com
Jake's Ultimate Cheese Dip
2lb hamburger meat
2lb pork sausage
2 cans cream of mushroom soup
2 cans of diced tomatoes and chilies, such as Rotel (mild)
1 medium onion, finely diced
2-3 cloves of garlic, crushed
2lb cheese, (cubed, such as block of Velveeta cheese)
Cook hamburger meat, sausage, garlic, and onion until until browned, drain grease. Transfer to large stockpot, add cream of mushroom soup and Rotel on low to medium heat. Stir until combined, then add cheese to mixture stirring occasionally until combined and melted. Transfer to crock pot on warm setting, serve with tortilla chips. Makes 6 quarts. Refrigerate any leftovers, reheat on warm setting as needed.
