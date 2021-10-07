It’s time for the 73rd Annual Daniel Boone Festival and I couldn’t be happier!
I never have missed it. I remember being in high school at the old Knox Central building which is now the middle school, if you had a class that faced towards the resource center and parking lot, you could press your face to the window and see it come to life in the distance.
The assembly of amusement rides, the smell of funnel cakes hitting the hot grease, and the occasional squeal of someone who was having a far better time than you sitting in class pretending to be studious when your mind was a street over. It was all I could do to sit in my seat.
Even as I was in grade school, they would set aside a day before the pioneer village was set up and fall break to bring us downtown. We would dress as frontiersmen, Indians, and ladies in pioneer dresses with bonnets and aprons.
Back then, nearly every business had a Daniel Boone inspired window display or some type of window dressing involving the area students which was usually a fort constructed of matches to look like early settler life.
Those really were the good ole days! I miss my mom dragging me through the crowd for the perfect viewing spot for the parade. My Aunt Arthena sewing and crafting me an outfit each year, and lastly, my niece Becky and I quarreling over the candy we would retrieve during the parade that used to be thrown from the floats.
The Daniel Boone Festival has changed over the years, but never disappointed me. I hope y’all are able to feel the pride I do for it, and of course, come on down. I know I’ll be there.
If you enjoy festival treats, hope you appreciate this recipe. If you would like to share your favorite, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Caramel Apples
Ingredient List
6 apples, such as Granny Smith,
Winesap, or Gala work best
6 wooden skewers
50 caramels such as Kraft or
Werther’s, unwrapped
2 Tbsp cream
Directions
Chill apples in fridge for at least 30 minutes. Place caramels and cream in a microwave safe, stirring in 30 second intervals until caramels are melted and smooth. Insert sticks into apples. Hold apple over bowl and spoon caramel over apples and scrape excess from bottom. Place apples on parchment paper to set. At this time while caramel is still moist, if desired, sprinkle with choice of nuts or candies.
