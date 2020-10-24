This is a story of an adventure that happened to my husband’s father, Earl Farmer of Swan Pond in the mid-1930’s.
One Saturday morning, Earl had to go into Barbourville to do some trading for shoes for the kids and some staples: coffee, flour and salt. Since he made some of the best molasses around, he decided to take three gallons of his freshest to trade. Once in town, Earl hitched his wagon and mules to the hitching rail around the Courthouse and then went about his business.
After finishing his trading at Blairs, he decided to eat the ham biscuit and jug of milk he’d brought with him. Afterwards he talked to a few old friends. As he was getting ready to leave he noticed that one of the traces on the mules’ harness was torn and really ripped through. After driving his team over to the harness shop, he waited for the work to be finished. It was already dark when Earl left town. Dreading going across Laurel Hill, he began to conjure up the stories he’d heard about the “wompus.”
Mustering all the courage he had, Earl approached the first curve. A dense canopy of trees shut out the light from the full moon making the ride foreboding. Now riding in pitch blackness, he tried to convince himself to be brave. Climbing up the second curve, he heard the sound of something running up the road from behind. He could hear the sounds of footfalls getting closer and closer. All at once, he heard the sound of something crawling into the wagon bed. The hair on the back of his neck began to rise as he realized that something had landed in the seat and was now sitting upright beside him. Looking out of the corner of his eye, he saw a dark form, a little bigger than he was. The shape didn’t move but appeared to be waiting for something. Earl wondered what the thing could possibly want. It seemed to take forever before the trees opened up and he could finally see the harvest moon. As quickly as the shape crawled up on the wagon, it noiselessly turned and leapt off the tailgate vanishing into the darkness. Earl looked to his left and behind him, but the dark shape had disappeared. At the final curve, he slapped the reins of his mules and drove home as fast as he could.
Earl’s experience of the ‘wompus” would be told over and over throughout his lifetime. The night he gave a “wompus” a ride across Laurel Hill would become a story that eventually would be handed down to his great grandchildren. In fact it was recorded in a book of family stories in 2014.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer
