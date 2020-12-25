This December my articles have focused on interviews with people who lived and grew up in Knox County. What follows is my third interview I conducted with Joetta Jarvis Gaunt. The following is a Christmas memory written by Joetta’s sister, Penny.
One of my Earliest and Most Special Christmas
Memories…
By Penny Jarvis Gray
One of my most cherished Christmas memories occurred when I was about eight years old at my Grandmother Alice Warren’s home in Flat Lick, Kentucky. My younger sister, Joetta had not been born, so I did not have to share my Grandmother’s attention, which I liked.
This was a very special Christmas for my Grandmother because it was one where all of her nine children would be together. Her boys and their families would be traveling from Detroit, Michigan where they worked in the big automobile factories to be with her on Christmas Day and join several sisters who lived here with their families. I can remember how excited I was to see all my cousins visiting from the big city.
The Holiday preparations started several days ahead, and I was lucky enough to be a helper and be in the midst of all the activity. The Christmas tree was chopped from a corner of Mamaw Warren’s property, brought inside, and poised in the corner of the parlor in its place of honor by the grand pump organ. I can still smell the scent of the freshly cut cedar tree! My Uncle Kermit and Aunt Bernice and I set about decorating the tree with glowing, colorful, big lights, thick garlands of silver and gold tinsel and strands of hanging, silver tinsel “icicles”. Soon, the precious, treasured glass ornaments were carefully unwrapped from tissue paper and adorned the prickly branches. The finishing touches were the “Star of Bethlehem” on top and cotton quilting batting arranged around the base of the tree.
The richly decorated tree and sounds of Christmas music from the hand cranked Victrola created a wonderful ambiance in the warmth of the parlor, warmed by a coal stoked fireplace. Later, some more lively music encouraged my aunt and uncle to proceed to teach me how to “Jitterbug” to the tune “Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree with Anyone Else but Me”. To this day, if I chance to hear that tune, my mind goes back to that joyful Christmas.
Christmas Day brought the family together to enjoy a true Appalachian meal. Extra tables to accommodate the crowd were set and laden with baked country ham, chicken and dumplings, dressing, home-canned, dried, and cellar-stored vegetables from her garden. Hot homemade biscuits and cornbread with freshly churned butter completed the meal. Later, Dried Apple Stack Cakes, gingerbread with lemon sauce, pumpkin pies, and everyone’s favorite (then and now), pitchers of “Boiled Custard” were appreciatively enjoyed. Later that evening, there would be chocolate fudge and golden molasses taffy served on china plates when gifts were exchanged. My Grandmother traditionally gave only one gift to each family…a huge, thick, red-striped candy cane, so big that we could keep it for weeks and break off small pieces to remember that special time of year…and it was special, filled with warmth, love, and family. The most wonderful time of the year.
Special thanks to Penny Jarvis Gray for contributing her story and photo.
