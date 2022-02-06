Frederick Whitfield first printed the phrase, “there is a name I love to hear” in 1855 in a song sheet. Most hymnals have the hymn that uses that same phrase listed as author unknown. Nevertheless the words are priceless and tell a story all on their own, that can easily become a reflection of our personal testimony too.
“There is a name I love to hear, I love to sing its worth, it sounds like music in mine ear, The sweetest name on earth. Oh, how I love Jesus, Oh, how I love Jesus, Oh, how I love Jesus, Because He first loved me.It tells me of a Savior’s love, who died to set me free; It tells me of His previous blood, The sinner’s perfect plea.
It tells me what my Father hath in store for every day, and though I tread a darksome path, yields sunshine all the way.
It tells of One whose loving heart can feel my deepest woe, Who in each sorrow bears a part that none can bear below”.
In my way of thinking there are three types of personal faith testimonies we can share with others. First, we can share what God has done. Second, we can share what He is doing right now in our lives and thirdly, we can share what we believe He is going to do. I strongly encourage people to write down answered prayers, moments in your life that you know God stepped into, because I believe others need to know what God has done in our lives.
If you’ve ever had a moment in your life where someone with whom you share a close friendship with says, I never knew you and “so and so were friends?”, rest assured, no matter how you attempt to explain the friendship, it is either a friendship in name only or a friendship that is a secret, since it has never been discussed.
When we are friends with people, their values, what we’ve learned from them, the wisdom they have given to us, most of us, we are gladly and freely sharing what we’ve learned, because it mattered and our friendship has made a difference in our lives, and we want others to know. Certainly I understand confidentiality, I understand the wisdom in not telling everything you know. I respect and appreciate conversations where mutual trust and confidence is placed into the hands of another and I understand not revealing such situations to others, but being friends should be a matter of open understanding with the relationship is a real one.
The words, “Oh, how I love Jesus..”, are powerful words of testimony, to me. The words speak of relationship, trust, and hardship. You never know how pure the metal is until it is placed into the fire. How firm is your foundation of faith? If it has never been shaken, shipwrecked, or you’ve felt abandoned, then I would suggest you prepare for what many call a time of testing that will come. The goal in Christianity is to not just get through it and walk out on the other side, but the manner in which we get through it, also matters. The how, when, where and what’s of our faith, all matter.
When get ready to tell our story of Jesus and His love, the details help others see themselves and our action steps become a helping hand for others who can also identify with where we’ve been and how God brought us through.
Jesus, what does that name mean to you? I would encourage you to write down on a piece of paper today, just what the name means to you. Do it at your work desk. Write down what the name means on your notes app on your cellular phone, write it down inside your Bible or any book that has some space for you to share what the name of Jesus means to you.
It may very well be that when your great-grandchildren read your note discovered will ask, “Who is Jesus, Grandpa wrote this note about his love for Him, who is He?” When that happens, your story of your love for Jesus may very well be the key to unlocking eternal life for another, all because you described a name you love to hear. Until then.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.