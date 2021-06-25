The daily meals of most of us consists of a bowl of cereal for breakfast, maybe a turkey sandwich with a bag of chips for lunch, and dinner might be a pasta dish and garlic bread. We focus on dairy, protein, grains and processed packaged foods.
We have all heard, “Eat your fruits and vegetables. They’re good for you.” And I am also sure, that any of us with kids are guilty of repeating those very same words. Studies prove those words are absolutely correct. Unfortunately, 90% of us aren’t getting the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables for each day. For most adults that’s 2 cups of fruit and 2.5 to 3 cups of vegetables per day. And remember, that is per day, not at each meal so it should be easier to spread out over about 16 hours(leaves 8 for sleeping).
The Rainbow of Foods
It is super important to get enough servings of different colorful foods every day for overall better health. We are advised to “Eat the Rainbow”. That would be foods that are yellow, orange, red, purple, blue, green and white. A few examples - corn is yellow, cantaloupe is orange, beets are red, eggplant is purple, blueberries are blue, cabbage is green and cauliflower is white. Fruits and vegetables are extremely versatile, so it’s easy to sneak them into dishes, such as eggplant lasagna or blueberry muffins. You can experiment with different tastes and textures to find recipes that work for you and your family. If you don’t have enough cookbooks, then google recipes for any fruit or vegetable and be overwhelmed. Or create your own recipes and don’t overlook grandma’s recipes.
What Happens When We Don’t Get Enough Fruits And Vegetables?
You won’t eat enough fiber. There is no fiber in meat.
Your skin becomes dry and dull.
Your nails become brittle and break, while your hair looks dull.
You experience digestive issues and constipation.
You are tired and sickly and sore and achy.
Inflammation becomes an issue.
You consume more calories and feel bloated.
You are cranky and moody.
You become deficient in vital nutrients.
You have an increased risk of mental health issues, especially anxiety and depression.
Nutrients
Most vitamins are concentrated in your fruits and vegetables. These vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants all serve purposes for eye health, immunity, brain health, heart health and more, so we understand why they are super important. Fruits and vegetables are so nutritionally packed, that eating them regularly lowers our risk of various diseases, like heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s Disease, cancer and more. They boost our longevity and both support and protect our immune system. So, we need to find a way to make those Brussels sprouts edible. You can look for other fresh produce at the Knox Farmer’s Market on Thursdays or even grow your own garden. “And the earth brought forth grass, and herb yielding seed after his kind, and the tree yielding fruit, whose seed was in itself, after his kind: and God saw that it was good.” Genesis 1:12
